Iran’s FM Araghchi Calls for Regional Security Framework Free from Foreign Interference in Calls with 12 Counterparts

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed the need for regional security arrangements free from the involvement of extra-regional powers, raising the issue in phone talks with 12 regional counterparts over the past 48 hours.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Araghchi said the discussions focused on regional and international developments, the consequences of escalatory actions by the United States and the Israeli regime, and ways to prevent further insecurity.

The minister said he had spoken separately with the foreign ministers of Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Cyprus, Turkey, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Iraq, and Pakistan.

Araghchi said he had outlined Iran’s principled positions, emphasizing respect for national sovereignty, an end to aggression and threats, and avoidance of harmful foreign interference. He also highlighted regional countries’ responsibility to prevent the spread of insecurity.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Iran’s legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and national security, stressing that regional countries should shape security arrangements without intervention from outside powers.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)