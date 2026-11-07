Qatar Says Mediation Advancing as Trump Confirms Talks with Iran; Doha Rejects ‘Systematic Distortion’ of PM’s Remarks

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced Saturday that Qatar has been working with the U.S. administration over the past few weeks to contain the situation in the region, stressing that “we must not listen to the voices of hardliners who seek to hijack the negotiation process.”

The Qatari Prime Minister added that the U.S. administration remains committed to finding a solution, even following the midterm elections, stressing that “the issue cannot be left unresolved” and that the region cannot afford another round of escalation.

He noted, “We cannot wait for a perfect agreement; we hope to reach a good one.”

He affirmed that Qatar’s mediation efforts continue in order to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, pointing out that the recent round of escalation has brought nothing positive to the region.

He further stated that he has held discussions with foreign ministers across the region as part of efforts to reach a settlement, noting that Qatar has made significant progress and that an agreement is achievable.

In a related context, the Qatari official remarked, “We are observing the situation in Lebanon following the ceasefire, where bombardment continues.”

Regarding the Palestinian issue, he noted that “more than a thousand people have been killed since the ceasefire in Gaza,” adding that “since October 7, despite our mediation efforts, we have witnessed nothing but instability in the region.”

“Systematic Misrepresentation”

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State of Qatar’s International Media Office denied Saturday the accuracy of statements attributed to the Qatari Prime Minister concerning a failure by the United States and Iran to reach an agreement. Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that “claims circulating regarding remarks by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs concerning negotiations between the United States and Iran—specifically allegations that both sides failed to reach an agreement—are entirely untrue and constitute a deliberate distortion of his statements.”

In a post on the platform X, Al-Ansari added: “We categorically reject these attempts to mislead public opinion and undermine diplomatic efforts at such a sensitive time.”

He noted that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs had clearly affirmed that both parties continue to work toward an agreement, and that Qatari mediators remain in close coordination with both sides to support the ongoing negotiations.

The claims circulating regarding HE Sheikh @MBA_AlThani_ remarks on the negotiations between the United States and Iran, alleging that the two sides have failed to reach an agreement, are entirely false and constitute a deliberate distortion of HE’s statements, as is evident in the video below. We categorically reject these attempts to mislead public opinion and undermine diplomatic efforts at this sensitive time. HE clearly stated that both sides continue to work towards reaching an agreement, and that Qatari mediators remain in close coordination with both parties in support of the ongoing negotiations. Promoting such false claims serves only those seeking to prolong the war and destabilise the region. — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 6, 2026

Al-Ansari emphasized that the promotion of such claims serves only those who seek to prolong the war and destabilize the region.

Separately, the International Media Office of the State of Qatar stated that “reports circulating on social media, which allege that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar indicated a failure by the United States and Iran to reach an agreement, are false and misleading.”

The statement added: “His Excellency’s remarks were subjected to systematic distortion by parties that benefit from the continuation of the war and instability in our region. Fake accounts have been disseminating a large number of these allegations with the aim of undermining diplomatic efforts and pushing for further escalation—an act that is highly irresponsible. In his remarks, His Excellency emphasized that both sides continue to work toward reaching an agreement.”

The statement further clarified that Qatari mediation efforts remain in close coordination with the United States and Iran to support the ongoing negotiations.

Trump: We Are Holding Talks with Representatives of Iran

For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump stated yesterday that his administration is engaged in talks with representatives of Iran.

Speaking to reporters, he added: “We are making very good progress with Iran.”

Axios: Vance Has Been in Talks with Iran for Two Weeks

In the same vein, the American news outlet Axios revealed that Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has been involved in indirect talks with Iran for the past two weeks, aimed at securing a new ceasefire and resuming nuclear negotiations.

Citing two sources familiar with the discussions, the outlet reported today, Saturday, that Vance has held near-daily talks with the Iranians—facilitated by Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and other intermediaries. Also participating in this process were envoys for U.S. President Donald Trump: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The two sources stated that Vance and the mediators discussed the possibility of holding a technical meeting at the working-group level between the two sides in the coming days; however, the meeting has not yet taken place.

The report noted that, two weeks ago, Vance sent a letter to the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, proposing a return to direct negotiations. Iranian officials were quoted as saying that the letter helped generate positive momentum in the negotiation process.

Vance had previously suggested that the prospect of war with Iran was the “primary reason” for the Republican Party’s defeat in the U.S. midterm congressional elections.

Iranian Military Announces Downing of U.S. Drone

On the ground, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that, according to preliminary information, two missiles had landed on Qeshm Island. No official details regarding potential damage have been released thus far.

In a related development, the Iranian military announced that it had shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone in the airspace over the island.

Tasnim quoted the Iranian military’s public relations office as stating that the aircraft was targeted and brought down by the military’s advanced air defense systems, as part of the operations of the country’s integrated air defense network.

U.S. Offers Reward for Information on Iran’s Nuclear Program

Meanwhile, Washington announced that it would offer a reward of $20 million—along with the possibility of relocation—in exchange for information regarding Iran’s nuclear program. In a statement posted on the platform X, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the U.S. Department of State’s “Rewards for Justice” program is “offering a reward of up to $20 million—with the possibility of relocation—for information regarding Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those working within the scientific community.”

Washington Imposes Sanctions on 8 Financial Firms in Canada

Separately, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Friday, November 6, 2026, the imposition of financial sanctions on eight Canada-based financial services firms. The Treasury accused these companies of facilitating transactions with Iranian entities already subject to U.S. sanctions, as part of Washington’s ongoing effort to intensify financial pressure on Tehran.

The measures include freezing any assets held by the targeted firms within the United States or under U.S. control, and prohibiting transactions between them and U.S. persons or entities—effectively isolating them from key segments of the dollar-based financial system.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent asserted that Canada cannot become a safe haven for financial intermediaries who assist the Iranian regime and its proxies in circumventing sanctions. He emphasized that the U.S. will continue to pursue and disrupt financial channels linked to Tehran, wherever they may be found. According to the Department of the Treasury, the sanctions target eight companies operating in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia. Most notable among these are “Diverse Trade”—which operates under the name “Million Exchange”—”Farah Exchange,” and “Darwish Exchange,” alongside five other firms specializing in financial services.

In a parallel move, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)—a bureau of the Treasury Department—announced measures to cut off the Seychelles-registered cryptocurrency exchange “MEXC Global” from the U.S. financial system. This action follows allegations that the platform facilitated transactions linked to the evasion of sanctions imposed on Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

FinCEN stated that, by its estimates, the platform facilitated at least $16 billion in illicit transactions, involving parties linked to the three aforementioned nations as well as other entities subject to sanctions.

The decision prohibits U.S. financial institutions from processing fund transfers involving the platform—a measure aimed at curbing the use of cryptocurrency services and cross-border financial channels to circumvent U.S. restrictions.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)