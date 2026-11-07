Report: Deep Rift in Trump Administration Over Ending Iran War or Resuming Large-Scale Attacks

US President Donald Trump during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, at Clemson University in Pendleton, South Carolina, US, October 21, 2026 (image by Reuters).

The Wall Street Journal has revealed intensifying rifts within President Donald Trump’s administration regarding the future of the war with Iran, as his advisors vie to influence his decision whether to bring the conflict to an end or to resume large-scale military operations.

The newspaper reports that Trump faces a choice that could define the remainder of his presidency, amid internal divisions and a lack of a unified stance a situation further complicated by the results of the midterm elections, which signaled that American voters oppose the war.

Vance and Witkoff Push to End the War

Citing U.S. officials, The Wall Street Journal notes that Vice President J.D. Vance is leading the faction advocating for an end to the war, having publicly questioned its merits on social media.

Vance has reportedly told Trump that he intends to attribute the Republican Party’s losses in the congressional midterm elections to the war, reflecting broader concerns about how the ongoing confrontation might impact the domestic political landscape.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has aligned himself with Vance, working to ensure that Trump continues to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war and secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, advisors from outside the administration have been in contact with the President since the elections, urging him to bring the military confrontation to a close.

Hegseth and Cooper Recommend Resuming Major Operations

Meanwhile, the newspaper reported that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the Commander of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, have advocated for the resumption of “major combat operations” against Iran, as outlined in recent briefings on available military options.

Citing officials, the newspaper noted that Hegseth and Cooper have spent weeks preparing for large-scale operations, recommending to Trump that attacks be resumed—a step they argue is “the only way to compel Tehran to surrender its nuclear materials.”

The proposed plans include targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and arsenals of missiles and drones, with the aim of intensifying military pressure on Tehran.

Concurrently, the newspaper reported that advisors from outside the administration have, since Election Day, sought to convince Trump that his political legacy is tied to forcing Iran to abandon its nuclear program—suggesting that achieving this goal would allow him to justify the political costs of a war and frame its outcome as a major “achievement.”

Source: Agencies and AL-Manar English Website