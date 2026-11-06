Sheikh Qassem Speaks Next Week on Hezbollah’s Martyr Day

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem is to deliver a speech next Wednesday, the Lebanese resistance group announced on Friday.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said Sheikh Qassem is to speak during a ceremony commemorating Hezbollah’s Martyr Day.

“In reverence to the martyrs, the guiding lights of humanity, and in commemoration of Hezbollah’s Martyr Day, we are honored to invite you to attend the ceremony in tribute to the sacred blood of martyrs ‘Alive’,” the statement read.

It added that the ceremony will be held at 18:00 (Beirut time), at Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Dahiyeh.

The slogan “Alive” draws on the Quranic verses in which Almighty God affirms that those who are martyred in His cause are indeed alive, contrary to what people in this worldly life may assume.

Hezbollah marks Martyr’s Day annually on November 11, commemorating the anniversary of the 1982 martyrdom-seeking operation carried out by resistance hero Ahmad Qassir against the Israeli military headquarters in Tyre, few months after the Israeli invasion into Lebanon in June 1982, which saw the Israeli forces approaching the capital, Beirut.

Image depicting martyr Ahmad Qassir and the aftermath of his heroic operation Israeli military headquarters in Tyre (November 11, 1982).

“To this day, this operation remains unmatched by any other resistance operation and stands as the most significant in the history of the Arab-Israeli struggle,” late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said during a ceremony marking the resistance group’s Martyr Day on 2021.

Late Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in a televised speech from archive.

Source: Al-Manar English Website