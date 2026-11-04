Iran Holds Nationwide Rallies Marking National Day Against Global Arrogance

Iran held nationwide rallies on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, marking the National Day Against Global Arrogance under the slogan “United and Steadfast Against Global Arrogance,” with large numbers of schoolchildren, university students, and people from various walks of life taking part.

In Tehran, the main gathering took place outside the former US Embassy, referred to by Iranian authorities as the “US Spy Den.”

Rallies were also held across the country under the central slogan “Renewing Our Allegiance to the Martyrs: Struggle Against Global Arrogance.”

Participants hold banners and chant slogans during nationwide rallies marking Iran’s National Day Against Global Arrogance in Tehran, November 4, 2026.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that ceremonies marking Student Day and the National Day Against Global Arrogance began Wednesday morning in various parts of the country.

The events, held under the theme “Renewing Our Allegiance to the Martyrs: Struggle Against Global Arrogance,” focused on reaffirming commitment to the principles upheld by those killed in the country’s revolutionary struggle, safeguarding national independence and dignity, and expressing opposition to US hegemonic policies.

According to the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council, rallies were expected to take place at more than 900 locations nationwide.

In Tehran, the march began at Palestine Square, with participants proceeding along Ayatollah Taleghani Street toward the former US Embassy.

The slogan “Death to America” was also scheduled to be chanted in squares across the country at 8 p.m., according to the announced program.

November 4 marks three major events in Iran’s contemporary history: the exile of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to Turkey in 1964; the killing of students by the Pahlavi regime in 1978; and the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran by Muslim students following the Imam’s line in 1979.

The convergence of these events has made the date a symbol of the Iranian people’s struggle against tyranny and foreign domination.

A video showing the people of Tehran taking part in a march marking the anti-arrogance day. The martyrdom of Tehrani students by Pahlavi regime and the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran, known as the “Den of Espionage,” are among the historic events commemorated on this day. https://t.co/sOU8zYsWzF — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) November 4, 2026

IRGC Ground Forces Commander: November 4 Offers Opportunity to Revisit US Hostility Toward Iran

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces, said commemorating November 4 provides an opportunity to revisit decades of crimes and hostility directed against the Iranian people by the global hegemonic system, particularly the United States and Israel.

According to Mehr News Agency, Karami issued a statement marking November 4, designated by the founder of the Islamic Republic as the National Day Against Global Arrogance.

In his statement, Karami said the anniversary offered an opportunity to examine the various dimensions of decades of crimes and hostility against Iran, which he attributed to the United States and Israel, and to familiarize younger generations, particularly young people, with the historical record.

He highlighted the three major events associated with the date: Khomeini’s exile in 1964; the killing of revolutionary students by the US-backed Shah’s regime in 1978; and the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran by students who followed Khomeini’s line.

These events, he said, demonstrated the continued hostility of the global arrogance front while underscoring the Iranian revolutionary movement’s enduring commitment to preserving the country’s independence, freedom, sovereignty, and revolutionary values.

Karami said this struggle had continued for more than six decades under the leadership of the two leaders of the Islamic Revolution and the guidance of the current leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He also cited Washington’s long record of hostility toward Iran, tracing it from its role during the oil nationalization movement and the August 19, 1953, coup to what he characterized as successive conspiracies against the country from the final days of the Islamic Revolution’s victory to the present.

He specifically referred to the imposition of the second and third wars, as well as coup-style riots in December 2025.

These developments, he said, exposed the hegemonic nature of the US governing establishment and its efforts to subjugate a powerful Iran, overthrow its political system, and ultimately bring the country under its control.

However, Karami said, the resilience and unity of the Iranian people, together with the sacrifices of those killed in the struggle, had repeatedly thwarted these plans, by God’s grace.

Turning to the current situation, the IRGC commander said the resilience and sacrifices of Iran’s armed forces on the battlefield, the continued presence of an aware and committed public in nighttime gatherings in support of the principle of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist), and the efforts of government officials to follow the leader’s directives and those of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces all reflected renewed national unity in confronting enemy actions under the leadership of the US administration.

Karami said Iran’s adversaries had come to understand that any further miscalculation or continuation of their aggressive conduct would only lead to more Iranian victories, strengthen the country’s standing, and accelerate their withdrawal from the region, while hastening the decline and eventual demise of Israel.

Concluding his statement, Karami paid tribute to all those killed in the Islamic Revolution and the imposed wars, particularly Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and those killed in the November 4 events.

He expressed hope that God would grant Iran a decisive victory and greater standing in its confrontation with its American and Israeli adversaries and their allies.

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)