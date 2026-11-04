US Midterm Elections Begin amid Iran War Fallout and Rising Fuel Prices



Americans began heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, as the United States kicked off its 2026 midterm elections, with the outcome set to determine control of Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s second term. The elections are taking place against a backdrop of mounting economic pressures, rising fuel prices and growing public dissatisfaction over the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The conflict with Iran has emerged as one of the major issues shaping the electoral debate, particularly as its repercussions extend beyond the battlefield to affect American households through higher energy costs and concerns about the wider economy. The disruption of oil shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has contributed to volatility in global energy markets, pushing gasoline prices higher and intensifying pressure on consumers.

The economic consequences of the war have placed the Trump administration under increasing scrutiny, especially given the president’s earlier promises to prioritize domestic economic concerns and avoid prolonged foreign military engagements. For many Americans, the rising cost of filling their vehicles has become a tangible reminder of the conflict’s financial implications.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted ahead of Election Day found that 48% of registered voters identified the cost of living as their primary consideration when deciding how to vote. Meanwhile, a Gallup survey published on October 29 showed that 47% of registered voters considered the situation in Iran extremely important to their electoral choices, while 42% said the same about gasoline prices.

The war has also exposed divisions within the Republican Party, with some voters questioning the administration’s military strategy and the role of Republican lawmakers in overseeing the conflict. According to reporting by the Associated Press, rising fuel costs and frustration over the prolonged war have become significant political liabilities for Republican candidates, particularly in competitive congressional districts.

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Election Day, US forces reportedly carried out fresh strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday, with American officials describing the operation as defensive. The developments came amid diplomatic efforts to secure an agreement and raised further questions about the prospects of de-escalation.

The political implications of the conflict are particularly significant because midterm elections traditionally serve as a referendum on the sitting president’s performance. Republicans are seeking to retain their congressional majorities, while Democrats are attempting to capitalize on public dissatisfaction over economic conditions and the administration’s handling of foreign policy.

Beyond the immediate contest for congressional seats, the elections will determine the extent of Trump’s ability to advance his legislative agenda during the final two years of his presidency. A shift in congressional control could also bring intensified scrutiny of the administration’s military decisions, including its strategy toward Iran.

As voting gets underway across the country, the central question is whether economic discontent, particularly the impact of the Iran war on fuel prices and household budgets, will translate into a broader electoral backlash against the president’s party.

Source: Al-Manar English Website