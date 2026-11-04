General Saree Announces More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—launched 93 airstrikes targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Amran, Lahj, and Hajjah. These strikes resulted in a large number of civilian casualties, including women and children, who were either killed or wounded.”

General Saree added, “This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition since the escalation against our country began to 4,032.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website