Iran’s Top Security Official Says US Response Unconvincing: Washington Must Comply with Tehran’s 7 Terms to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei dismissed the US response to Iran’s demands as “unconvincing”, saying that Washington must explicitly address and comply with “Iran’s seven conditions.”

In a post on his X account, Major General Rezaei stressed: “The US response to Iran’s rights and demands was not convincing, and that they must fully and explicitly address and comply with Iran’s seven conditions. Only in this case will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened.”

Source: IRNA