IRGC Announces Implementation of “Maximum Deterrence” Directives and Immediate Response to Threats without Geographical Limitations



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it has put the latest measures and directives of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces into full effect within the framework of “maximum deterrence.” It emphasized that an immediate and effective response to any level or type of threat, without geographical limitations, constitutes one of its current core missions.

In a statement, the IRGC said that the directives were issued during a meeting between the Supreme Commander and senior commanders of the armed forces, stressing that it will not hesitate for a moment to implement them in synergy and coordination with the rest of the armed forces and defenders of the country.

It explained that its missions are rooted in intelligent combat readiness, updating the target database, putting the enemy’s material and non-material assets within firing range, and providing an immediate and effective response to threats.

The IRGC affirmed that these elements, supported by national backing for the armed forces, have established a strategic pillar to counter foreign hostility against Iran and its domestic agents.

Source: Al-Manar English Website