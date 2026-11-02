Yemeni Armed Forces: Failed Saudi-Led Advances Toward Bab al-Mandab Repelled

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced Monday that they repelled failed attempts by Saudi-led coalition forces commanded by an officer identified as Badr al-Harbi to advance toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

A high-ranking military source at the Ministry of Defense stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces thwarted the coalition’s attempts to advance toward Bab al-Mandab. The source said the enemy suffered significant losses, with a large number of personnel killed or wounded including Saudi nationals and that the failure has triggered infighting and disputes within the coalition’s ranks.

The source further noted that Saudi officers have been forcing their troops to continue pushing forward, repeatedly attempting to advance despite the heavy losses sustained. They have consistently insisted that progress must be made at any cost even if it results in thousands of deaths, the source added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website