Yemeni Forces Deny Drone Interception, Slam Saudi Claims of Mecca Target as Egregious Falsehood

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree in an image from archive.

The Yemeni Armed Forces on Friday categorically denied conducting any military operations targeting the Saudi interior, dismissing Riyadh’s claim that it intercepted an unidentified drone over Mecca’s airspace as a massive and egregious fabrication.

In an official statement, military spokespersons Brigadier General Yahya Sareere affirmed that operations carried out by Yemeni forces exclusively target military installations and critical energy infrastructure within Saudi Arabia.

“No one in the world believes these slanders and lies propagated by the criminal Al Saud regime,” the statement read, accusing Riyadh of manufacturing false narratives to manipulate public perception.

Yemeni officials emphasized that sacred sites remain completely outside their operational scope, framing Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement as part of an ongoing disinformation campaign intended to deflect from military setbacks in the region.

Source: Al-Manar Englis Website