Turkish regime-backed terrorist groups attacked on Thursday military posts on Hazarin direction, in a new violation of cessation of hostilities agreement in Idlib countryside.

SANA reported that large number of terrorists positioned in al-Fatira village attacked military points in the direction of Hazarin south of Idlib.

the reporter added that Syrian Arab Army‘s units clashed with terrorist groups using light and heavy weapons.

The army units thwarted the terrorists’ attack after killing and injuring many of them, in addition to pursuing the remaining terrorists who fled deep into Idlib countryside.

Source: SANA