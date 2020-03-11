Coronavirus has inflicted heavy economic losses upon the Zionist entity, as reports showed that the value of stock markets has declined by around 7%.

According to the Israeli reports, the value of the bonds at Tel Aviv stock market declined by 8 to 9%, pointing out that many economic sectors are heading into a total collapse due to the epidemic outbreak.

The reports indicated that the Israeli government is unable to interfere due to the financial shortage, citing a growing tension with Washington over imposing the home quarantine over all the arrivals, including the Americans.

Source: Al-Manar English Website