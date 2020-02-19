A number of Israeli politicians, military commanders, and experts testified that Hezbollah precision-guided missiles can massively destroy the vital and strategic installations in the Zionist entity during any upcoming war.

The former PM Ehud Barak said that Hezbollah precision-guided missiles can hit the infrastructure, energy plants, governmental installations, the defense ministry headquarters, and the premier’s office.

The commander of operations division in the Israeli army, Aharon Halifa, added that the military bases, seaports, and the transportation network will be hit during the upcoming war with Hezbollah.

The Zionist analysts went on to say that Hezbollah missiles can even hit the Knesset headquarters, describing the Resistance group as a growing monster that is unprecedentedly threatening ‘Israel’.

The analysts also called on the Israeli competent authorities to prepare in a completely different manner for the next war, which will be just as Israel’s Resurrection Day because of Hezbollah precision-guided missiles.

Source: Al-Manar English Website