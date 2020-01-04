Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi announced on Saturday that Iran will respond to the US assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani but will avoid taking any hasty action.

He reiterated that Iran will take a tough revenge from the US, as the Iranian and regional nations besides the Leader of the Islamic Republic desire.

It is the Islamic Republic’s right to respond to assassination of General Suleimani by the US and will do that for sure, he noted.

“In case of [Iran-US] war or any confrontation, Americans will suffer severe damage and if they do any madness, Iran’s response would be tougher,” he said.

The Spokesperson elaborated that “Americans have taken an irreversible step.”

Suleimani, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and other Iraqi and Iranian commanders were martyred in a US strike at Baghdad international airport early on Friday. The strike was ordered by US President Donald Trump, both the Pentagon and Trump said.

General Suleimani’s body will be transferred to Iran on Monday to be buried in his hometown, Kerman.

Source: Iranian media