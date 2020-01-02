Yemeni war media center published scenes of the Saudi surveillance drone which was downed while flying over al-Salif district, Hodeidah.

Air Defenses of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees shot down, Tuesday, a hostile spy drone, Phantom, run by the US-Saudi aggression, the third in less than 24 hours.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.



Source: Al-Manar English Website