The military analyst and reporter at the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Yossi Yehoshua, called for resorting to calm with Gaza and opening the northern front, warning the Israelis that Hezbollah has possessed 150 thousand missiles due to Israel’s dereliction.

Yehoshua considered that the Israeli dereliction during the last decade let Hezbollah accumulate power, adding that Hezbollah unprecedentedly can now fire 1500 missiles per war day.

Yehoshua stressed that ‘Israel’ must correct the pathway and prepare for a war against Hezbollah.

Source: Al-Manar English Website