An article posted by i24news mentioned the investigations, done by the Islamic Jihad resistance movement in Gaza into the assassination of the military commander Baha Abu Al-Atta, revealed the entrance of an Israeli drone to the bedroom of his apartment few minutes before the attack.

The report added that the Zionist drone entered Abu Al-Atta’s apartment to accurately check the presence of the target and transmitted images to the command few minutes just before it exploded, causing a light damage.

Few moments later, a warplane fired two missiles at the bedroom (of Abu Al-Atta’s apartment), destroying it completely, according to the report which added that the Israeli drones had always monitored the house before the assassination and that the martyr entered his house half an hour before the assassination.

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman boasted, during a joint press conference with the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the Cjief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, that the enemy forces managed to reach even the bed of the martyr Abu Al-Atta.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had warned against the threat posed by the Israeli drone violations, vowing to confront this danger.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s remarks came in response to an Israeli drone attack on Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) on August 25, 2019.

An Israeli drone come down in Dahiyeh’s Mouawwad neighborhood at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday (August 25, 2019), and another exploded in the same area half an hour later. The attack caused damage to Hezbollah’s Media Relations office which is located in the area.

