Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sayyed Abbas Mousavi slammed US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus for her recent remarks against the Islamic Republic, saying such words are too awkward “from a regime which is… sponsor of terrorism”.

“Isn’t it a little too awkward to hear these words from a regime which is indeed the leadership of outlawry & unilateralism, and the creator, supporter & sponsor of terrorism?!” Mousavi said on his Twitter account on Thursday night.

The remarks came a few hours after Ortagus tweeted, “Iran’s latest nuclear escalations reflect the regime’s intentions to extort the international community into accepting its violence and terror while it undermines the sovereignty of its neighbors. The US urges all nations to reject this behavior and increase pressure on Iran.”

Iran on Wednesday took the 4th step in reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in reaction to the continued failure of the European parties to meet their obligations to the agreement.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.

Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the JCPOA after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal (France, Britain, and Germany) have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

The EU’s inaction forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments to the nuclear deal, including a rise in the stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iran maintains that the new measures are not designed to harm the JCPOA but to save the accord by creating a balance in the commitments.

