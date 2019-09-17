Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year will not be too far from the forecast made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF|), Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (Central Bank) Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Tuesday.

The IMF expects the Saudi economy to grow 1.9%, slower than the 2.2% in 2018, but some economists are more bearish due to oil output cuts.

Kholifey said it was too early to assess the economic impact of weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The attack on the Abqaiq and Khurais plants knocked out half of the oil output from the world’s top exporter.

Source: Reuters