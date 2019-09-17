Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the turnout at right-wing strongholds was “a disaster” on the day of the parliamentary election.

“The rate of voting is high in the strongholds of the left and low in the strongholds of the right, it is a disaster”, Netanyahu said.

The prime minister tweeted pictures of the voting process in two polling stations, one semi-empty and the other crowded.

The prime minister called on his supporters “to go and vote, otherwise, we will get the left-wing government with the Arab parties!”

According to the i24NEWS news agency, Netanyahu hastily summoned members of the Likud Centre-right party and Knesset for an emergency meeting at his residence in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), in light of the turnout news.

