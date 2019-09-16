Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was detained by Iran for violating international maritime rules, will soon be released.

Legal proceedings against UK-flagged Stena Impero are ‘almost finished’ and there remains just ‘two or three formalities’ to take care of before releasing the ship, said Mousavi in his weekly press conference on Monday. He added the release will happen in the coming days.

“This release is not being made because of any third party’s mediation,” he highlighted.

On July 19, IRGC detained the British-flagged ship, Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz for failing to respect international maritime rules.

In early September, Iran announced the release of the ship’s seven crew members on ‘humanitarian grounds’.

Tehran has repeatedly said that the country’s Judiciary branch should decide on the fate of Stena Impero.

Source: Mehr News Agency