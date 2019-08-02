Yemeni rocketry force revealed the new ballistic missile which was fired at eastern Saudi, stressing that it can strike strategic targets in the aggression states.

“Burkan 3” is the third generation of the Burkan missile, according the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Sarea who added that managed to hit vital military targets in eastern Saudi.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website