In a statement on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US sanctioning of the Iranian top diplomat as an unwise attempt to silence Islamic Republic’s voice against the Global Arrogance.

In their statement, the Revolutionary Guards assert that the Global Arrogance (Western countries) could not stand the expanding discourse of the Islamic Revolution, therefore they tried to silence the Resistance-oriented discourse.

The statement also extended gratitude to the efforts made by the Foreign Minister Zarif on the international stage to spread the inspiring discourse of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

They also thanked ِ’Dr. Zarif’ for spearheading the fight against enemies’ propaganda on the international stage, noting that sanctioning the Iranian FM clearly showed the animosity of the United States towards the Islamic Establishment of Iran.

According to the statement, the US sanctioning of Zarif resulted from their frustration with the ineffectiveness of the previously imposed sanctions.

The statement went on to conclude that sanctioning Zarif will not weaken the will of the Islamic Republic in pursuit of its causes and ambitions.

It finished with stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its direction towards dignity and creating a fair international system under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei as the chief commander of all Iranian Armed Forces.

Source: Mehr News Agency