Israeli occupation forces carried out an arrest campaign in the West Bank early on Wednesday.

Palestinian media quoted local sources as saying that IOF arrested 14 Palestinians from several towns across the West Bank.

“The youths were arrested over taking part in anti-occupation protests in several areas across the West Bank,” the sources said, adding that the detained Palestinians were taken for interrogation.

IOF carries out raids and arrests in the West Bank – including occupied East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) – on daily bases, on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,500 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

Source: Palestinian media