Military threat against Iran doesn’t work any longer since the enemy is now aware of Iran’s great defense power, said former IRGC’s first-in-command.

“During the first stage of the Revolution, we were facing military threats but at the beginning of the Revolution’s second stage, these threats no longer work since the enemy know that it will fall into disgrace if adopts a wrong measure,” Chief of IRGC Baghiatallah cultural and social base, Major General Mohammad Ali Jaafari, said on Saturday.

He went on to say that downing of the intruding US Global Hawk drone proved the grandeur of Islamic Revolution defense achievements, noting, “the enemy sees this and doesn’t say a word so as not to lose the game.”

Back in June, a US spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps brought it down after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings, using home-made air defense systems. IRGC says there was another intruding US manned plane beside the Global Hawk but the force ‘refrained’ from targeting it; this was later confirmed by President Trump as he ‘appreciated’ Iran for not shooting the manned plane.

In comments made a few hours after the incident, IRGC Commander Major General Hussein Salami said the shooting down of the US aircraft had a straightforward message that any foreign intrusion into Iran’s sovereign territories would draw a crushing response. “Borders are our red line, and any enemy violating these borders will not go back,” the commander underlined.

Source: Mehr News Agency