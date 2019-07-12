Sayyed Nasrallah: Regarding settling Palestinian refugees, the issue is neither related to Trump nor to Kushner, it’s related to the countries which are hosting the refugees – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Friday - July 12, 2019
Sayyed Nasrallah: Regarding settling Palestinian refugees, the issue is neither related to Trump nor to Kushner, it’s related to the countries which are hosting the refugees
34 mins ago
July 12, 2019
Related Articles
Sayyed Nasrallah Appears in Special Interview with Al-Manar on Friday
Sayyed Narsallah: The Syrian state is recovering and there have been some stalling issues including Idlib and east of Euphrates River along with the political settlement
Sayyed Nasrallah: What has happened in Syria is a great victory for the Axis of Resistance and a terrible defeat for the other camp
Sayyed Nasrallah: Since 2000 we have said that the Lebanese border demarcation and the oil wealth is our state’s responsibility, Hezbollah’s role regarding this issue is only supportive
