Member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, called on the Saudi-led coalition to announce withdrawal from Yemen, stressing that such a decision would be ideal at this particular time.

Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have accelerated missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks in retaliation for the aggression on Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website