Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari reiterated on Sunday that holding negotiations on the country’s missile and defense power is out of the question.

Referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s recent remarks about the impossibility of talks on Iran’s defense and missile capabilities, Rear Admiral Sayyari reiterated that any attempt to make Iran hold talks about its defense capabilities will come to no avail.

“The country’s missile power would never be subject to negotiations,” he added.

The military chief stressed that nobody would ever bargain over the country’s defense capabilities.

Asked about Europe’s willingness to hold fresh talks with Iran with the purported purpose of completing the 2015 nuclear deal, Rear Admiral Sayyari said, “Europeans may have many wishes and dreams, but we won’t let them fulfill the dream of [holding] missile talks with Iran.”

Echoing Imam Khamenei’s remarks, Sayyari rejected negotiations with the US as a “lethal poison”.

The Leader has earlier, ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington, saying such negotiations will be “fruitless”, “harmful”, and “a total loss”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will absolutely not sit for talks with America … because first, it bears no fruit and second, it is harmful,” the Leader said last week.

Source: Iranian media