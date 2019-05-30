Iran is prepared for the possibility of war with the United States, but hopes instead that tensions between the two nations can be solved with dialogue, Iranian deputy Foreign Minister said.

“We hope that we can start a dialogue, but we are ready for war,” Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi told RIA Novosti.

He stressed that Iran was aware of “certain elements” within the US administration pushing for war with Iran, even though such a conflict would be “catastrophic” for the entire Middle East.

“We know that there are certain elements and people who are trying to push the United States to war with Iran for their own ends. However, we hope that wisdom will prevail in Washington,” he said.

Source: AFP