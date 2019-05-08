Having exhausted all of their possibilities against Tehran, the enemies of Iran have no more options to use, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hssein Salami said.

Speaking at a military event in Tehran on Wednesday, Major General Salami said the confrontation between Iran and the arrogant powers has reached its highest point.

He said the adversaries have exhausted all of their possibilities against Iran and have no more capacity or power to activate.

“The enemies of the Islamic Revolution have today taken up an inclusive battle formation in the economic, cultural and social spheres, not necessarily physical,” the commander added.

The senior general also hailed the IRGC as a power that is fit enough to defeat an enemy with global coalition.

In remarks last week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the Iranian nation to take up battle formation in response to the enemy’s political, economic and intelligence onslaughts against the Islamic Republic.

“The US and Zionism are plotting and acting (against Iran) in all areas,” the Leader said, adding, “In the face of the enemy’s battle formation against the Iranian nation, the nation should take up battle formation likewise.”

“The enemy apparently has no battle formation in the military sphere, but our military forces are vigilant nonetheless,” the Leader said.

Reiterating the importance of unity and solidarity among all Iranian people, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemy’s plots against Iran will backfire.

Source: Tasnim News Agency