Iran regards US accountable for any possible distress in the region caused by its anti-IRGC decision, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his letter to the UN secretary general and Security Council complaining to the international body about Washington’s designation of the IRGC as a terrorist group.

The Iranian foreign minister underscored that Iran considers the US’ move as a major threat to regional and international peace and security.

“This is an unprecedented act, even for the US regime before its sanctions and its unilateral illegal moves, and is against the international rules and UN regulations,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote addressing the UN secretory.

“Unlike the US and its regional allies who have always backed the terrorist and extremist groups in West Asia, Iran’s armed forces, including the IRGC, were in the forefront of fighting terrorism and extremism,” he added, according to Mehr news agency.

Zarif reiterated that in retaliation to the US act, Iran has recognized the US government supporter of terrorism and the Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization.

Zarif’s letter will soon be registered as a document in UN General Assembly and Security Council.

Source: Iranian media