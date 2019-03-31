Israeli tanks have shelled the Gaza Strip after alleged rocket fire from the blockaded coastal sliver into the occupied territories.

The Israeli army said that its tanks had hit “a number of positions” belonging to the Hamas resistance movement in Gaza early on Sunday morning. The shelling, it claimed, came hours after five rockets were fired at the southern occupied lands from Gaza and triggered sirens in Eshkol regional council.

A spokesperson for the council claimed that the rockets had landed in open territory and no casualties or damage had been reported.

The new Israeli act of aggression followed the regime’s deadly crackdown on a mass protest in Gaza on Saturday, which marked the anniversary of the Great March of Return and the Palestinian Land Day.

The Gaza Health Ministry said three 17-year-old Palestinians were killed and 316 others injured during the demonstration. Another Palestinian was also shot and killed early on Saturday morning near the Gaza fence before the rally.