Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari said that main target of the terror war on Syria is to consolidate the Israeli occupation of the Arab territories and guaranteeing its continuation according to a US-led agenda.

Al-Jaafari, speaking at a UN Security Council ‘s session on Wednesday, added that Trumps’ proclamation about the occupied Syrian Golan has revealed the reality of the plot against Syria in particular and the region in general to consolidate a new reality similar to the Sykes-Picot agreement and the Balfour Declaration.

He affirmed that countries of the new colonial scheme have worked to implement their plans against Syria through mobilizing and supporting foreign terrorists, launching attacks on the Syrian territory, and forming an illegal coalition which had committed war crimes, in addition to imposing coercive economic measures to weaken the Syrian state.

The governments of countries hostile to Syria exploited the humanitarian situation and the suffering caused by their aggressive actions to defame the Syrian government’s image and hinder its efforts to support and enable the Syrians overcome the crisis.

Source: SANA