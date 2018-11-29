The Lebanese Communication Group (Al-Manar TV Channel and Al-Nour Radio Station) issued on Wednesday a statement in which it denounced the NileSat blocking of Yemen’s Al-Massira TV Channel, considering that the move targets the freedom of man and speech.

The Lebanese Communication Group pointed out that the NileSat move comes in the context of punishing Al-Massira role in the Yemeni victory against the Saudi-led aggression in Hodeidah, stressing that such acts will fail to silence the voice of right.

Source: Al-Manar English Website