Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Islamic unity for Al-Quds (Jerusalem) cause requires supporting the resistance movements across the region in face of the torturers.

Delivering a speech during the Islamic unity conference in Tehran, Sheikh Qassem highlighted the importance of supporting Hezbollah resistance, Syria President Bashar Assad, Iraq’s popular mobilization forces, Yemen’s popular committees and the Bahrainis in order to maintain that unity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website