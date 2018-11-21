Lebanon celebrates Thursday the 75th anniversary of Independence which refers to the end of the French mandate in 1943. However, this nation has been always exposed to the greed of the foreign powers.

Lebanese army units fighting terrorists on the northeastern border

Bordering the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon has been in a continuous challenge with the Zionist greed and aggression which ranges from sovereignty violations to comprehensive wars.

However, the advent of the various factions of resistance started repelling the Israeli arrogance before Hezbollah managed to challenge the enemy, liberate the occupied territories and defend the country from any further aggression.

Since 2006 War, the Israeli enemy has not dared to launch any aggression against Lebanon, subduing to the balance-of-fear formula imposed by the Islamic Resistance.

Affected by the regional circumstances, Lebanon witnessed a large-scale wave of terrorist infiltration and attacks, which posed a serious threat endangering the country’s security and stability.

In cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces (army and security forces), Hezbollah managed to eradicate the threat of the takfiri terrorist groups by dismantling their sleeper-cells, arresting their operatives, and striking their bases on the Lebanese-Syrian borders.

Lebanese security forces during a raid

Accordingly, Hezbollah took the decision to blow terror at its bases in Syria, sending troops to the various Syrian cities in order to help the governmental forces cope with the takfiri peril.

In coordination with the Syrian army and allies, Hezbollah has been able to achieve sweeping victories over the terrorists, regaining control over all the outskirts on the Lebanese-Syrian borders and helping to governmental forces to seize most of the Syrian cities which had been held by the terrorist groups.

Despite all the turbulences witnessed across the region, Lebanon has enjoyed a remarkable case of security and stability, thanks to the efforts exerted by the Lebanese army and security forces as well as the huge military power and destructive arsenal of Hezbollah which can deter any aggression launched against the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website