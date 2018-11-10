Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah will inevitably respond to any attack against Lebanon and will not accept any underestimation by the enemy of the country’s power as it used to do in the past.

In a televised speech marking Hezbollah Martyr’s Day on Saturday, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the “source of our strength are our missiles because the Lebanese army is not allowed to acquire advanced missiles.”

The secretary general was responding to reports that the Zionist entity warned the Lebanese government through American and European intermediaries that it was readying to attack Hezbollah in the near future to prevent it from acquiring advanced missiles.

Hezbollah has a tremendous rocket capability and the enemy will not dare to attack Lebanon because of this power, His eminence stressed, adding that any attack will be faced automatically.

His eminence saluted the families of the martyrs. “Thanks to martyrs’ sacrifices, the resistance has achieved all its victories.”

“[Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu believes that the key of everything is power and not the occupation,” Sayyed Nasrallah continued. “His problem, though, is that we have the power. We will respond to any Israeli strike on Lebanon and will not accept any aggression by the enemy on our land.”

Hezbollah’s S.G. condemned all form of normalization with the Zionist entity, calling on “everyone to reject normalization and not to be silent about it, and this duty is imposed by all standards and the voice must always be raised to condemn all steps of normalization.”

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Palestinian people saying: “do not lose hope over the Arab states’ normalization with ‘Israel’, what before went on behind the scenes now is taking place publicly. The current normalization has put an end to Arab hypocrisy, and brought down the masks of the swindlers and hypocrites.”

“Those who are taking part in Gaza return marches and those who are sacrificing in Gaza and West Bank give us hope because they resist the pressures exerted on them,” his eminence added. “Had the Syrian people and the government not resisted the pressure, we would have seen Netanyahu in Damascus because most of the so-called opposition in Syria maintains ties with ‘Israel’.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also deplored the international community’s outcry in the aftermath of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi while turning a blind eye to the Saudi crimes it’s committing against Yemeni on a daily basis: “While they complain about the murder, they ignore the crimes Saudi Arabia is committing in Yemen.”

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed that the US calls for an end to the war on Yemen might be a hoax, “the timing of these calls is doubted.” Addressing Yemeni people, Sayyed Nasrallah called on them to remain patient and cling to their positions “because you are closer to victory more than ever before.”

On Bahrain, Hezbollah leader said the regime ruling against opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman which had changed from innocence to life sentence confirms the regime’s repressive nature.

Addressing US sanctions against Iran, Hezbollah leader said the party was not afraid of any sanctions and “we will continue to hold on to our weapons and missiles.” “Binding government formation with US sanctions on Iran and with the crisis in Syria is ridiculous.”

Turning to the local issue of cabinet formation, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah’s backing for the participation of independent Sunni MPs in the upcoming government.

“Lebanon does not need more than eight or ten ministers to represent all its parties but they chose to make it 30. Why not form the government of 32 and allow place for the representation of Sunni MPs,” his eminence said.

“Based on some parties criteria in ministerial shares, it was our right to demand 10 ministerial shares. It seems humbleness in this country is useless,” Sayyed Nasrallah responded to some allegations that Hezbollah was obstructing the cabinet formation. “But we didn’t demand more than 6 ministers, which in fact doesn’t reflect our parliamentary, political and popular size, but because we wanted to facilitate the formation of this government.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also lashed out at Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblatt who accused Hezbollah of ‘delaying the cabinet formation’, saying Jumblatt has obstructed the government formation for four months and has no right to speak of obstruction.

We behaved modestly before some parties because we wanted for this government to be formed, His eminence indicated.

Hezbollah’s S.G. emphasized that the party has raised the demand to allocate a ministerial portfolio for Sunni MPs “since day one after the Premier’s designation. We told him that this demand was basic and necessary for the formation of the new government.”

“Independent Sunnis were the ones who prevented the transformation of the political conflict in the country to sectarian one,” he stressed, calling on the PM-designate to give everyone his right of representation.

“We will remain at our allies side no matter how much time their issue would take,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, advising the PM-designate that if he wants this cabinet to be formed, “sectarian incitement will lead nowhere.”

On Hezbollah’s relations with the Lebanese President, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Relations between Hezbollah and [Michel] Aoun are intact and no one can drag us to a rift over the Sunni MPs issue.”

“We will stand by the side of independent Sunni allies because we reject isolation,” his eminence stressed, adding that Hezbollah will agree to any decision by the Sunni MPs regarding their participation in the government.

