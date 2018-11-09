Referring to the costs and casualties of the US so-called counter-terrorism campaign, Iranian foreign minister called the conflict a major factor in the formation of ISIL and al-Qaeda branches in the region.

“US’ so-called ‘War on Terror’ has cost 500K+ lives. 110K+ dead just since 2016. Debacle has caused destruction in Iraq, Syria, Libya & Yemen. It has spawned ISIS & multiple Al Qaeda affiliates. Cost to US taxpayers: 7K dead Americans + $5.6 trillion. Cost to MidEast: Unfathomable,” Mohammad Javad Zarif’s tweet reads.

Source: Mehr News Agency