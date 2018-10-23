Millions across the world were waiting for the ‘naked truth’ to be revealed on Tuesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the murder of critic journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate earlier this month.

Lots of narratives have been leaked in the last weeks, with most of them were Turkish and reported that the Saudi writer was brutally tortured and dismembered by a 15-man team that had arrived in Turkey ina bid to carry out the murder.

Reuters news agency reported on Monday that Erdogan is in procession of recordings that show details of the murder.

Addressing the Turkish parliament on Tuesday, Erdogan fell well short of expectations. He didn’t mention the apparent tape of the killing, or the video of hitmen carrying Khashoggi’s body.

And instead of the awaited ‘naked truth’, he raised several questions like: “Why was the 15-man Saudi team in Turkey? On whose orders? Why was the consulate not opened to investigators immediately? Why were so many different statements given by Saudis? Who is the local collaborator who disposed of Khashoggi’s body?”

Erdogan said that Turkish authorities are looking at taking diplomatic action over the murder, stressing that Ankara will not stay silent over the murder and has been awaiting investigation conclusions.

He added that he “spoke to Saudi king and have agreed to create a joint working group that has begun work.”

As he said that he doesn’t “doubt the sincerity of King Salman,” it is worth to mention here that the Turkish president did not mention Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s innocence or that he has faith in Saudi investigation.

The Turkish president furthermore said that “Khashoggi’s death is an international issue – and one that Turkey will pursue,” adding that the consulate “is on sovereign Turkish soil and the Geneva Convention cannot provide a shield of diplomatic immunity.”

“Evidence suggests Khashoggi was the victim of a “gruesome murder” and an atrocity that must not be covered up,” Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.

Source: Agencies and Al-Manar