The Zionist Channel 7 considered that Russia’s supply of S-300 air defense system to Syria is a clear act of aggression against ‘Israel’ and shows Moscow as Tehran’s ally in face of Washington and Tel Aviv.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to prove his strategic role in the region at the expense of the Israeli and the American security interests, according to the Zionist media outlets which added that the enemy prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will face a difficulty in changing the situation in Syria.

Source: Al-Manar English Website