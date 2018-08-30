The so-called “Disciples for the Sake of the Temple” organization called its followers and all the Zionist settlers to participate heavily in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Jewish New Year in September.

The chief of the organization pointed out that the event will be followed by other events to intensify the Jewish deployment at the Temple Mount.

It is worth noting that the Zionist settlers concentrate their so-called “religious” festivals on storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, clashing with the Palestinian worshipers there.

Source: Al-Manar Website