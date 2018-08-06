Palestinian Authority Chief Mahmoud Abbas is standing with Saudi Arabia in a political row with Canada, rejecting what it called Ottawa’s “blatant interference” in Riyadh’s internal affairs.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Monday Abbas move, adding that he also on the Arab countries to stand by the Saudi Kingdom to reject and condemn the ‘Canadian intervention in its internal affairs.’

Bahrain also called on Canada to ‘stop interfering’ in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs earlier on Monday.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain affirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia …against anyone attempting to undermine its sovereignty,” the Bahraini foreign ministry on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it would suspend new trade and investment with Canada after the foreign ministry in Ottawa urged Riyadh to release arrested civil rights activists.

Source: Agencies