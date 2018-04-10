The Israeli media outlets tackled the Zionist aggression on Syria on Monday, stressing that dealing a blow to the Syrian president in order to curb the military achievements in that country.

Maariv newspaper provoked the Zionist command to assassinate the Syrian president Bashar Assad due to the recent achievements made by the Syrian army, considering that the utilizing the chemical allegations can be a chance carry out such an operation.

Haaretz revealed the pressures exerted by the Zionist intelligence department on the command to strike T4 military airbase in Syria “to curb the “Iranian deployment” in it.

For its part, Yediot Ahronot reported the Zionist concerns about the Iranian military, political and economic achievements in Syria, considering that the US withdrawal from that country will turn ‘Israel’ to be unable to confront Iran.

Source: Al-Manar Website