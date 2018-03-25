Israeli jets pounded several targets in Gaza overnight, the occupation military said early Sunday.

“Israel Air Force fighter jets targeted a terror target in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terror organization in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,” it said in an English-language statement, referring to Palestinian resistance movement.

The strike on the besieged enclave came after four Palestinians allegedly “carrying bottles filled with flammable material” crossed Gaza’s border fence on Saturday evening near the so-called settlement of “kibbutz of Kissufim.”

