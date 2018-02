A Palestinian, who was injured in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in Jenin camp, succumbed to his wounds, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Public Health.

In the north of the occupied city of Al-Quds, Palestinian youths clashed with the Israeli forces, using petrol bombs.

The Zionist occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, destroying a school in northeastern al-Quds.

Source: Al-Manar Website