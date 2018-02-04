A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the United States, the Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia and their allies will collapse soon.

Speaking during a ceremony in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia, West Azarbaijan province, on Saturday, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the IRGC’s second-in-command, said the Iranian people have always been vigilantly present in all scenes, ISNA reported.

He added that enemies had hatched plots to partition the country with the purpose of undermining the Islamic Republic’s independence, unity and territorial integrity.

However, all the enemies’ plots against Iran have so far been thwarted thanks to the nation’s bravery and the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the IRGC commander said.

“The enemies have so far experienced nothing but defeat at the hands of the Islamic establishment,” Salami added.

He said the enemies had been seeking to wage psychological warfare against Iran to undermine the achievements of the Islamic Revolution but such a plot had also been foiled.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami praised Iran’s great achievements in the sectors of science, technology and military, and said the Islamic Republic could compete with the world’s advanced countries in such areas.

Source: Press TV