Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani said what is happening on the Internet about Iran is a ‘proxy war’ against the country.

“Saudis are part of a network who have launched a war against Iran on the Internet,” he said.

He added the Saudi crown prince is conducting these anti-Iran activities, while the Zionist entity and some Western countries are the agents in the moves.

The Saudis will receive proper response from Iran, the official stressed, adding: “They’re well aware of the danger of our response.”

“Riyadh, by meddling in Iran and vainly trying to provoke the vigilant Iranians, cannot conceal its defeats in Yemen,” Shamkhani said.

“Iran’s sensitivity to the Saudi interference is more than its sensitivity to the US’ and Donald Trump’s,” the official added.

About the recent unrests in Iran, Shamkhani said they happened due to the people’s dissatisfaction over the economic situation.

“Economic problems do not exist only in Iran,’ he said, ‘There are also such problems in the US.”

There is no reason for concern, and what is happening will end in the next few days, the Iranian official said, adding that economic problems in Iran are the result of (Iran-Iraq) war, sanctions and poor management.

Source: Iranian media