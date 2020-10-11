The health ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday that with the 251 new deaths the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 28,544.

Some 3,822 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,724 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 500,075 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 406,389 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,482 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,312,514 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.