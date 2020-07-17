Footage of police in Los Angeles knocking over a man in a wheelchair has sparked outrage on social media.

The footage shows Joshua Wilson, a black man in a wheelchair, being pushed over, beaten and handcuffed by LAPD.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday afternoon (US time).

The LAPD says it was responding to an incident “involving two women who had shown indications of being in the midst of a mental health crisis”.

However, during that incident, about 50 protesters who were marching in the area surrounded police while changing “let them go”.

Footage upload to social media appears to confirm that version of events.

Protesters claim officers used “excessive force” on the women.

Additional police then turned up at the scene, in an attempt to outnumber protesters.

A short while later, Wilson was filmed being beaten by police officers, who knock him off his wheelchair.

People on social media expressed their outrage at the incident, saying there is “absolutely no excuse” for the “disgusting” level of force used by the officers.

